Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bittrex, DDEX and TOKOK. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $199.47 million and $402.36 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 199,000,258 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,000,158 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Gate.io, BCEX, C2CX, ZB.COM, CoinEx, Bitfinex, TOKOK, P2PB2B, Coinbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMart, CoinBene, SouthXchange, Hotbit, MXC, Kyber Network, DDEX, Binance, Iquant, BitMax, CoinPlace, BW.com, KuCoin, BigONE, OKCoin, CoinExchange, DigiFinex, HitBTC, Bit-Z, FCoin, Sistemkoin, OKEx, WazirX, Bittrex, Bitrue, Coinsuper, Coinall and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

