Paxos Standard Token Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token launched on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

