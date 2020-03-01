Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 8.0% of Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $52,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.29. The company has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.