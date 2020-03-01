PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Short Interest Down 14.3% in February

PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the January 30th total of 10,470,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Shares of PDL BioPharma stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. 2,218,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,626. PDL BioPharma has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $385.94 million, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDLI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDLI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

