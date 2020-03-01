PeepCoin (PCN) Trading Down 53.7% Over Last 7 Days

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 56% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $62,839.00 and $5.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded down 53.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001921 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000625 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 130,083,187,196 coins and its circulating supply is 90,883,187,196 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, C-Patex, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.