Peercoin (PPC) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu, WEX and Poloniex. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $70,081.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,543.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.41 or 0.03621675 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002072 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00308288 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00752796 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,028,632 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, Livecoin, WEX, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, YoBit, Poloniex, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, HitBTC and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

