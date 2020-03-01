Peerplays (PPY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003181 BTC on major exchanges. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $162,321.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

