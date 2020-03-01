PENG (PENG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $113.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, PENG has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. PENG has a market capitalization of $131,009.00 and $113.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PENG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.75 or 0.02674617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00223756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00131910 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,206,515,860 coins and its circulating supply is 7,599,928,189 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

