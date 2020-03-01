Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Penn National Gaming worth $27,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $898,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,590,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.78. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $39.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.