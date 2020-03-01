PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Short Interest Update

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 746,600 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the January 30th total of 878,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,339.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,769.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 34.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 515.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 319,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. 1,599,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,270. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $396.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.07.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

