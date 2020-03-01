Penta (PNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, Penta has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Penta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, BCEX and LBank. Penta has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $104,298.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.44 or 0.02605022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00226687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00047558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00134275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, HADAX, BCEX, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

