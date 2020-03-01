Peony (PNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $45,894.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a total market cap of $45,894.00 and approximately $2,126.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000214 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,379,536 coins and its circulating supply is 2,259,708 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

