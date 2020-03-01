PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $132.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.30. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Cfra raised their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

