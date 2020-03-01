Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Position Lessened by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,428 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.17% of Perficient worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,333 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,409,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Perficient by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,546 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $713,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

PRFT opened at $40.97 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

