Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the January 30th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 710,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,427. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

