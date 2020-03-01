PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.07. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.80.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 430.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

