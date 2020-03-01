Perlin (PERL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.24 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Perlin has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar. Perlin has a market cap of $9.11 million and $1.24 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin token can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.97 or 0.02696851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00222389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00131379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,284,310 tokens. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

