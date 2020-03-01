Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Holdings Decreased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services accounts for approximately 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 11.99% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 161,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

PESI opened at $6.50 on Friday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

