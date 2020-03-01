Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,128 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.21% of Perrigo worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Perrigo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Perrigo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $50.69 on Friday. Perrigo Company PLC has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

PRGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.