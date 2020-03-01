Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Sold by Bodenholm Capital AB

Bodenholm Capital AB lowered its position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 569,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,902 shares during the period. Perspecta comprises approximately 24.6% of Bodenholm Capital AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bodenholm Capital AB owned approximately 0.35% of Perspecta worth $15,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Perspecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP opened at $24.97 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

