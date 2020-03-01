PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Short Interest Update

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 30th total of 4,070,000 shares. Currently, 17.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 337,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

In related news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $528,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $1,666,700. 23.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETQ stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 297,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.33 million, a PE ratio of -172.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

