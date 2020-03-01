Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 16.33 ($0.21).

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective (down from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Petra Diamonds to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 11 ($0.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

LON PDL opened at GBX 4.15 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.33. The company has a market cap of $35.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. Petra Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 27.12 ($0.36).

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

