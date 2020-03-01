PetroDollar (XPD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. One PetroDollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, PetroDollar has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. PetroDollar has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $1.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PetroDollar alerts:

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About PetroDollar

PetroDollar (XPD) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2014. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar.

Buying and Selling PetroDollar

PetroDollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PetroDollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PetroDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PetroDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PetroDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.