Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

PFE opened at $33.42 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

