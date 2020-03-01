Phantasma Reaches Market Cap of $1.70 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Phantasma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. Phantasma has a market cap of $1.70 million and $475,335.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

