Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,084,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,803. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average of $104.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 119,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

