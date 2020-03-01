Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading 10.1% Lower This Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $361,323.00 and approximately $87.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00990432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00039420 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00200089 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00071297 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001928 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00308000 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

