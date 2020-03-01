Phore One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,127.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00001093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CryptoBridge, Nanex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $15,127.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005659 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,205,184 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, IDAX, Cryptopia and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

