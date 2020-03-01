Phore Price Hits $0.0969 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00001111 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Cryptopia, Nanex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $1.96 million and $5,420.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005298 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,201,840 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, IDAX and Nanex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

