Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Down 6.6% in February

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the January 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 716,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 15,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 30,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,663 shares of company stock worth $1,917,096 over the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Photronics during the third quarter worth $499,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Photronics by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Photronics by 28.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Photronics by 34.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 46,622 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Photronics by 25.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLAB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of PLAB opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $817.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.58. Photronics has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

