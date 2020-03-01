Pillar (PLR) Trading Down 21.5% Over Last Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Pillar has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $1,279.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

