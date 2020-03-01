Pinkcoin (PINK) Hits Market Cap of $790,094.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Bittrex and SouthXchange. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $790,094.00 and approximately $2,023.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00987500 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000806 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 441,128,724 coins and its circulating supply is 415,868,288 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

