Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0020

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $824,771.00 and approximately $1,284.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.01012877 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002827 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000996 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 441,110,141 coins and its circulating supply is 415,849,705 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

