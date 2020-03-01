Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

