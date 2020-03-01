PiplCoin (PIPL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $159.00

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a market cap of $34,086.00 and approximately $159.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.58 or 0.02623515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00046138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,730,196 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com.

PiplCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

