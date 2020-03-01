Pirate Chain Hits One Day Volume of $44,537.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $44,537.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.72 or 0.02634371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00218935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00131348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 149,569,869 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

