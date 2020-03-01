Pirl Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,614.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Pirl has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Pirl has a market cap of $449,763.00 and approximately $6,614.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 65,969,161 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

