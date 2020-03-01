Pivot Token (PVT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $103,331.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $103,331.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.85 or 0.02680655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00223313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00045314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00132255 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.