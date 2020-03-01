PIVX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $571,323.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003984 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, BiteBTC and Livecoin. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $19.25 million and $571,323.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIVX has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00018885 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004654 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 129.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, YoBit, Upbit, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Crex24, Coinbe, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, Binance, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

