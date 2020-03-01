PIXEL (PXL) Trading 13% Higher Over Last Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. PIXEL has a market cap of $786,923.00 and $282,220.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

