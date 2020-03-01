Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.22 Billion

Analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) will report sales of $9.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.52 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $8.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $35.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.39 billion to $35.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $35.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.78 billion to $37.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGP. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong bought 70,187 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares in the company, valued at $27,828,243.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,466.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 165,187 shares of company stock worth $2,520,931. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 340,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,205,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,592,000 after acquiring an additional 172,680 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.