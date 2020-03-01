PlatinumBAR Achieves Market Cap of $5,697.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $5,697.00 and $2.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

