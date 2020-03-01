PlayChip Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,374.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $3,374.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00497237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.59 or 0.06377668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00063477 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029761 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011715 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

