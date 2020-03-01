PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market cap of $3.91 million and $496,235.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.70 or 0.02691367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00222641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00132111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

