PlayFuel 1-Day Volume Tops $5.44 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. One PlayFuel token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00005759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market cap of $245.62 million and $5.44 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00053386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00482832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.11 or 0.06390249 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00063717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029866 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011666 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @playfuelteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io.

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

