Playkey Price Down 13.8% This Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Playkey has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Playkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $515,004.00 and approximately $25,704.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.50 or 0.02602104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00227438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00134392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.