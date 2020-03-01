PLNcoin (PLNC) Hits Market Capitalization of $4,383.00

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded 48% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, PLNcoin has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. PLNcoin has a market cap of $4,383.00 and $1.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLNcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,651.36 or 2.42033883 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022283 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About PLNcoin

PLNcoin (PLNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLNcoin’s official message board is forum.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official website is www.plncoin.org.

Buying and Selling PLNcoin

PLNcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLNcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLNcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

