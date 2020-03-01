Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.61 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will report sales of $21.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.57 million. Plymouth Ind Re posted sales of $16.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $89.81 million, with estimates ranging from $77.64 million to $101.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plymouth Ind Re.

Get Plymouth Ind Re alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Plymouth Ind Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. Plymouth Ind Re has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66.

Plymouth Ind Re Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Ind Re (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Ind Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Ind Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.