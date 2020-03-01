PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 59,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 18,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,986,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 39,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,967. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $126.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.72.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.45.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

