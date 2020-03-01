PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,967,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 237,069 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.0% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Apple worth $2,045,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.33.

Apple stock opened at $273.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,196.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.31 and its 200-day moving average is $262.35. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

